Norfolk man wins electric motorcycle worth £12,000
Published: 12:19 PM September 27, 2021
- Credit: BOTB
A 64-year-old from Fritton says he is now "fully electric" after winning an e-motorcycle.
Graeme McCredie won a Zero FXS e-dirt bike worth almost £12,000 in a weekly online competition with Best of the Best (BOTB).
When BOTB presenter, Sean Hall, told Mr McCredie that he had won, he said: “What a lovely early birthday surprise.
“I’ve been trying to live a more sustainable life for a while - I’ve upgraded my house to solar panels and an air-source heat pump, so now with this as transport, I think I’m fully electric.”
BOTB has given away more than £44 million worth of cars, previous Norfolk winners include chef Sash Pagi, who won a £50,000 Mercedes, and electrician Daniel Boffey, who won a £40,000 Mini.