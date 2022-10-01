Community rallies round after terminal diagnosis for eight-year-old Hannah

Hannah Cooper was sent to Addenbrooke's Hospital after suffering from blurred vision, headaches, nausea and weakness on her left side - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

Every parent desperately hopes not to attend their child's funeral but a heartbroken Great Yarmouth mother is having to prepare a fitting farewell for her eight-year-old daughter.

At the beginning of August, Hannah Cooper was a typically cheeky little girl.

After suffering chronic headaches and, soon after, weakness on the left side of her body, Hannah was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) on September 2.

Doctors at Addenbrooke's Hospital said Hannah has just four to six months to live.

Hannah Cooper while she was at Addenbrooke's Hospital - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

Hannah's mother, Keiomei Miskell, said that for now Hannah is still her "happy little girl".

"We were devastated when we found out," Miss Miskell said.

"But we have to carry on for her."

The mother said Hannah's brain tumour had gone unnoticed until mid-August.

At first the youngster had said her eyes were hurting and was prescribed a pair of glasses. Then, the eight-year-old started suffering from headaches.

"We thought maybe her glasses were too strong," her mother said.

"Then one morning, Hannah woke up and her left side was numb."

Eight-year-old Hannah Cooper dressed as her favourite Disney Princess, Snow White - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

After doctors at James Paget University Hospital thought Hannah may have suffered a stroke, she was sent to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for further consultation.

It was there that Hannah was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, for which there is no cure.

Miss Miskell said since the diagnosis, Hannah's speech has become slurred and she is now wheelchair-bound.

"Hannah knows she is poorly," Miss Miskell said. "But she doesn't understand she won't get better.

"She will tell people she only has four to six months, but then will tell people what she's going to do this time next year."

Being in palliative care, Hannah is currently waiting for a hospital bed to be brought to the family home, as well as a commode and a new wheelchair.

"We've got a lot of support at the minute," Miss Miskell said.

"And the community is banding together to make her last few months enjoyable and comfortable."

From left: Hannah Cooper, Josh Cooper, Hollie Cooper, Keiomei Miskell and Harry Cooper - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

Hannah, along with her mother, father Josh Cooper, six-year-old sister Hollie and 20-month-old brother Harry, has recently had a family holiday - their first ever - at Butlins Skegness courtesy of the resort.

"Hannah was only able to go on one ride," Miss Miskell said.

"But she loved the arcades more than anything. That, and the food.

"All that's happening isn't affecting her spirit.

"She's still a happy little girl who adores her brother and sister, as well as her friends."

Mother Keiomei Miskell (right) said her daughter, Hannah Cooper (middle), is a "typical cheeky little girl" - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

Hannah has been donated an iPad from First Home Improvements which she uses to stay in touch with her schoolmates.

The eight-year-old, who lives on the Barrack Estate, is currently in year four at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy but is no longer attending school.

"The school have been brilliant," Miss Miskell said.

"Teachers, pupils and parents are wearing pink rope bracelets made by Chloe Girling in support of Hannah."

Family friend Stacie Price has organised a GoFundMe to help cover Hannah's funeral costs.

Miss Miskell said she wants to give her little girl "the biggest send-off ever".

Eight-year-old Hannah Cooper was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour on September 2 - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

The family are planning a service adorned in pinks and purples - Hannah's favourite colours - a wicker basket coffin and a horse-drawn hearse.

"She is such a special person," Miss Miskell said.

"I was terrified when I became a mum. But she gave me the opportunity to learn how to be one.

New born Hannah Cooper with father Josh - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

"She also taught me what unconditional love is.

"She is mummy and daddy's little princess, and she acts as a second mum to her brother and sister.

"Even now, she shares everything she is being given, just so nobody goes without."

Mother Keiomei Miskell said first-born Hannah taught her what unconditional love was - Credit: Keiomei Miskell

Miss Miskell said the family have all been devastated by the news, but they are supporting each other through the ordeal.

"We're as good as we can be," Miss Miskell said.

"It's heart-breaking. But I try to keep it in for her."

Miss Miskell said she, Mr Cooper, family and friends will be working together to ensure their little Hannah's remaining time is filled with support, comfort and love.

For more information, visit Hannah's GoFundMe page at gofund.me/c8517bc1.

Hannah's Wish

Cobholm Community Centre will be hosting a family fundraiser for eight-year-old Hannah Cooper tonight (Saturday, October 1).

Hannah's mother and father will be getting their heads shaved, volunteers will be getting their legs waxed, and there will be quizzes, raffles and entertainment throughout the night.

Doors open at 6pm, and the quiz will start at 6.30pm.

For children, there will also be craft tables, special cones of sweets, face painting, temporary tattoos, Dutch braiding and some games.

The bar will be open and burgers and hotdogs will be for sale at the event.

It is being organised by family friends Katie Barber and Shirelle Jennings.

Miss Miskell said: "The community have been so supportive of Hannah.

"We've got to be there for each other and for her."

For more information on the fundraiser at Cobholm Community Centre, search 'Hannah's wish fundraising' on Facebook.

Sisters Hannah, 8, and Hollie Cooper, 6 - Credit: Keiomei Miskell



