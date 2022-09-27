Norfolk MP questions Environment Agency after fish deaths

Thousands of fish died in the Norfolk Broads following a saltwater tidal surge from Thursday, September 15. - Credit: Duncan Holmes

"There are lessons to be learned."

That is the message from a Norfolk MP following the Environment Agency's response to a Norfolk Broads saltwater surge which killed more than 100,000 fish.

Some 45,000 fish were rescued, and a reported 100,000 more died after high tides in the North Sea pushed saltwater as far as 24 miles inland from Thursday, September 15.

Dead fish in the water by Womack Staithe. - Credit: James Weeds

The Environment Agency (EA) decided against using a barrier by Herbert Wood's marina in Potter Heigham. Instead, the EA confirmed it had decided to concentrate its response in other areas.

In an open letter sent to EA on Sunday, MP for North Norfolk Duncan Baker said its decision was a "significant error of judgement".

In the letter, Mr Baker said the EA must now take "urgent" action to ensure the barrier is ready to be used when necessary.

Mr Baker also said many people are worried and questions need answering.

"People need reassurance on what has happened," Mr Baker wrote.

On Tuesday, Mr Baker confirmed he had not received an official response from the EA. But, he will be meeting with Simon Hawkins, EA's area director for East Anglia, on Friday.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"It is a separate meeting," Mr Baker said. "But, I intend to ask what happened, what could have been avoided with different action, and what investment can now be taken to try and stop such a catastrophe from happening again."

Mr Baker said he has been told by several people the barrier could have helped, but he added it would not have solved the entire issue.

"We have to recognise that much of the fish downstream would have not been protected by that gate," he added.

The barrier by Herbert Woods marina in Potter Heigham. - Credit: James Weeds

An EA spokesperson said: "Saltwater flowing into rivers following high tides is a natural occurrence, which happens periodically along the Norfolk Broads.

“Anyone spotting fish in distress is urged to call our incident hotline: 0800 807060.”

The EA will reply to Mr Baker's letter "in due course", the spokesperson added.

The condition of the Potter Heigham barrier

Duncan Holmes, director of the Broads Angling Services Group, has questioned the condition of the barrier at Potter Heigham.

On Thursday, September 22, the EA stated the 20-year-old barrier was "found to be in good condition".

The barrier raised by Herbert Woods marina in Potter Heigham. - Credit: Duncan Holmes

However, Mr Holmes asked: "If it is in working order, why has it failed twice in 18 months?"

Mr Holmes said he watched the barrier being raised on Monday evening and it allegedly took two EA staff more than 40 minutes to raise it. He added that he had been previously informed the barrier should take 10 minutes to be raised by one person.

"More than that, it doesn't look like it's in good shape to me," he said.

"It's currently being held together with ratchet straps. I am not sure I would call that 'good operational condition'."

A ratchet strap attached to the saltwater barrier in Potter Heigham. - Credit: Duncan Holmes

From special slip dams to more tidal barriers, Mr Holmes believes there are solutions to protect the Broads.

"But they are not being addressed," he said.