Fancy a free visit to the museum?
PUBLISHED: 14:37 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 November 2018
Archant
Would you like to visit one of Norfolk’s museums for free?
Even if your lottery ticket fails to land you a cash prize it will get you into a museum without paying a fee on Saturday, December 8.
Museums in Great Yarmouth, Thetford, Norwich and King’s Lynn will open their doors for free as past of the #thankstoyou campaign, with visitors receiving entry for up to six people on presentation of a National Lottery draw ticket or scratchcard.
Norfolk Museums Service (NMS) has received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, most recently £9.2 million towards the £13.5 million Gateway to Medieval England project to revamp Norwich Castle’s keep.
Museums taking part in the offer are:
Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life, open from 10am to 4pm.
Lynn Museum, open 10am to 4pm.
Time and Tide Museum, Great Yarmouth, 12-4pm.
Norwich Castle is open from 10am to 4:30pm.
The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell is open 10am to 4:30pm.
Also in King’s Lynn, Stories of Lynn is offering free admission on Tuesday 4 December as part of the #thankstoyou events. The museum will be open from 10am to 4.30pm and there is also admission to the Town Hall’s Stone Hall, Assembly Room and Card Room.