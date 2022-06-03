News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Pilot's flight path creates crown over Norfolk for jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:55 PM June 3, 2022
Updated: 6:22 PM June 3, 2022
Dan Gay with his LZ plane at Seething Airfield.Picture: TMS Media

Dan Gay with his LZ plane at Seething Airfield.Picture: TMS Media - Credit: Archant

A pilot has taken to the skies to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by drawing a crown with his plane's flight path.

The two-seater plane took off from Seething Airfield, near Loddon, at 11.47am on Friday (June 3) and travelled across south-east Norfolk. 

Dan Gay, from Great Yarmouth, flew his Rutan Long-EZ plane and took 35 minutes to complete the flight.

He said: "With everybody celebrating the jubilee, I thought I'd mark the occasion my own way. 

"I plotted the flight path before hand but flew it all by hand with no auto-pilot which made it quite challenging."

Dan Gay from Great Yarmouth drew a crown in the sky using his plane's flight path to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Dan Gay used his plane's flight path to draw a crown in the sky across Norfolk to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Flightradar 24

Mr Gay, 58, has been flying for 18 years and works as a music teacher.

"My plane is quite quick so it didn't take long," he added. "It's not quite the Red Arrows flying over London but it was still fun."




The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Great Yarmouth News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Krispie and Cheerio are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue.

Pets

Landlord finds 20 rabbits abandoned at home after tenants move out

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Sweet Sensation in Great Yarmouth. 

TV | Gallery

First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Yarmouth for TV show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Mantas Koreckis_0

Norfolk Live News

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon