Pilot's flight path creates crown over Norfolk for jubilee
- Credit: Archant
A pilot has taken to the skies to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by drawing a crown with his plane's flight path.
The two-seater plane took off from Seething Airfield, near Loddon, at 11.47am on Friday (June 3) and travelled across south-east Norfolk.
Dan Gay, from Great Yarmouth, flew his Rutan Long-EZ plane and took 35 minutes to complete the flight.
He said: "With everybody celebrating the jubilee, I thought I'd mark the occasion my own way.
"I plotted the flight path before hand but flew it all by hand with no auto-pilot which made it quite challenging."
Mr Gay, 58, has been flying for 18 years and works as a music teacher.
"My plane is quite quick so it didn't take long," he added. "It's not quite the Red Arrows flying over London but it was still fun."