Pilot's flight path creates crown over Norfolk for jubilee

Dan Gay with his LZ plane at Seething Airfield.Picture: TMS Media - Credit: Archant

A pilot has taken to the skies to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by drawing a crown with his plane's flight path.

The two-seater plane took off from Seething Airfield, near Loddon, at 11.47am on Friday (June 3) and travelled across south-east Norfolk.

Dan Gay, from Great Yarmouth, flew his Rutan Long-EZ plane and took 35 minutes to complete the flight.

He said: "With everybody celebrating the jubilee, I thought I'd mark the occasion my own way.

"I plotted the flight path before hand but flew it all by hand with no auto-pilot which made it quite challenging."

Dan Gay used his plane's flight path to draw a crown in the sky across Norfolk to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Flightradar 24

Mr Gay, 58, has been flying for 18 years and works as a music teacher.

"My plane is quite quick so it didn't take long," he added. "It's not quite the Red Arrows flying over London but it was still fun."












