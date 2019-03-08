Motors worth £500 stolen from property on the Broads

Thurne dyke at sunset. Picture: Jon Kelf (c) copyright newzulu.com

Motors worth £500 were stolen from a property on the Broads.

A Mercury outboard, serial number OP347742 worth £400 and a Yamaha 5CS outboard, serial number 6M3 S 000390, worth £100, were taken between 5pm on Sunday September 15 and 5.30pm on Friday September 20, along with a Bosch cordless drill valued at £100.

The items were stolen from a property along the River Thurne, Great Yarmouth.

Police believe this may be linked to a recent theft of outboard engines at Upton Dyke.

Any witnesses who have seen anyone behaving suspiciously or who have information on the outboard motors should contact the Norfolk Police Broads Beat Team on 101 quoting crime number 36/66519/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Anyone who would like crime prevention advice or to purchase an outboard engine cover can email PC Paul Bassham on broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

