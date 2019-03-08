Signs stolen from Horsey coastal footpath

Horsey Windpump. Photo: Chill Photography Chill Photography

Signs from a popular walking path on the Norfolk coast have been stolen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have said they are investigating the theft of 25 footpath signs on the coast between Winterton and Horsey.

The timber signposts were stolen along the Horsey coastal footpath between 10am on Saturday (April 27) and 10am on Thursday (May 2).

Anyone who may have information about the thefts should contact PC Dave Greenward in the Op Solve Team at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch: