Signs stolen from Horsey coastal footpath

PUBLISHED: 11:16 09 May 2019

Horsey Windpump. Photo: Chill Photography

Signs from a popular walking path on the Norfolk coast have been stolen.

Police have said they are investigating the theft of 25 footpath signs on the coast between Winterton and Horsey.

The timber signposts were stolen along the Horsey coastal footpath between 10am on Saturday (April 27) and 10am on Thursday (May 2).

Anyone who may have information about the thefts should contact PC Dave Greenward in the Op Solve Team at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

