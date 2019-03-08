Girl, 9, injured in collision
PUBLISHED: 12:06 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 25 October 2019
A nine-year-old girl has suffered injuries after a collision involving a car.
The incident happened at approximately 3pm on Thursday (October 24) on Middleton Road in Gorleston.
The girl suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting NC-24102019-262.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
