Man ‘behaving inappropriately’ on Gorleston beach

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 23 June 2020

Gorleston beach during the spring bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man was verbally abusive towards two girls and behaved inappropriately on Gorleston beach.

Norfolk Police have said the man, described as white, with short ginger hair and holding a number of bags, was on the lower promenade area of the beach at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (June 16) when he became verbally abusive towards the girls.

It has also been reported he was behaving inappropriately towards other members of the public.

MORE: Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Richard Bladon at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

