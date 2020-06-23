Man ‘behaving inappropriately’ on Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach during the spring bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man was verbally abusive towards two girls and behaved inappropriately on Gorleston beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police have said the man, described as white, with short ginger hair and holding a number of bags, was on the lower promenade area of the beach at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (June 16) when he became verbally abusive towards the girls.

It has also been reported he was behaving inappropriately towards other members of the public.

MORE: Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Richard Bladon at Gorleston Police Station on 101.