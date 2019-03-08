Search

Man asks young girl to get in his van

PUBLISHED: 11:19 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 31 October 2019

A man in his 40s allegedly asked a girl into a van on Baliol Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (October 30). Picture: Google Maps.

A man has been arrested after allegedly touching a young girl's arm and asking her to get into a van.

The girl was standing on Baliol Road in Gorleston at approximately 6.40pm on Wednesday (October 30) when she was approached by a man, Norfolk Police have said.

He is alleged to have touched her arm and asked her to get in a van.

The girl managed to get free and was not injured in any way, police said.

Following enquiries, officers later arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in the Kessingland area.

He is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith said: "We are in the early stages of our enquiries and whilst I understand the details of this incident will cause concern among the community, I would like to stress that incidents of this nature are rare in Norfolk and we are still trying to establish the full circumstances leading up to the event.

"Officers will be increasing patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the local community and anyone with concerns are encouraged to speak to them or contact the Gorleston Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 369 of October 30.

