Van fire on A47 sparks police investigation
PUBLISHED: 11:16 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 04 January 2019
Archant
A van fire on the A47 in Hopton on Thursday night has sparked a police investigation.
Emergency services were called to the lay-by leading up to the Hopton roundabout at 11.50pm following reports a transit van was on fire.
Firefighters from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth extinguished the fire at 12.09am.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said enquires are ongoing and officers would like to speak with the registered owner of the vehicle.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.