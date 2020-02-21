Search

'Disappointing' - Seaside town venues sell alcohol to under 18s

PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 21 February 2020

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentyn Volkov

Three venues in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston sold alcohol to under 18s during a test purchase operation.

Police worked with Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards and the local licensing team for a test purchase operation targeting licensed venues, after information had been received about underage sales.

A 16-year-old attempted to buy alcohol from six venues including pubs and off-licences on Thursday (February 20).

Three venues failed, making illegal sales, while the remaining venues challenged for ID and made no sale.

Staff at two venues were issued with a £90 fine while a third person, the designated premise supervisor, was reported for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18.

Inspector Paul McCarthy, from the Operational Partnership Team in Great Yarmouth, said: "It was disappointing that half the premises tested sold alcohol to the juvenile test purchaser.

"We will continue to hold further operations in conjunction with Trading Standards and we thank the public that reported underage sales to us, that enabled them to be targeted yesterday."

Most Read

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Pair jailed for ‘significant roles’ dealing drugs

Alfie Cusack, 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

‘Racing against time’ - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which was removed last year after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

