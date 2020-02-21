'Disappointing' - Seaside town venues sell alcohol to under 18s
PUBLISHED: 15:11 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 21 February 2020
Three venues in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston sold alcohol to under 18s during a test purchase operation.
Police worked with Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards and the local licensing team for a test purchase operation targeting licensed venues, after information had been received about underage sales.
A 16-year-old attempted to buy alcohol from six venues including pubs and off-licences on Thursday (February 20).
Three venues failed, making illegal sales, while the remaining venues challenged for ID and made no sale.
Staff at two venues were issued with a £90 fine while a third person, the designated premise supervisor, was reported for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18.
Inspector Paul McCarthy, from the Operational Partnership Team in Great Yarmouth, said: "It was disappointing that half the premises tested sold alcohol to the juvenile test purchaser.
"We will continue to hold further operations in conjunction with Trading Standards and we thank the public that reported underage sales to us, that enabled them to be targeted yesterday."
