'Disappointing' - Seaside town venues sell alcohol to under 18s

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Valentyn Volkov

Three venues in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston sold alcohol to under 18s during a test purchase operation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police worked with Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards and the local licensing team for a test purchase operation targeting licensed venues, after information had been received about underage sales.

A 16-year-old attempted to buy alcohol from six venues including pubs and off-licences on Thursday (February 20).

Three venues failed, making illegal sales, while the remaining venues challenged for ID and made no sale.

Staff at two venues were issued with a £90 fine while a third person, the designated premise supervisor, was reported for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18.

Inspector Paul McCarthy, from the Operational Partnership Team in Great Yarmouth, said: "It was disappointing that half the premises tested sold alcohol to the juvenile test purchaser.

You may also want to watch:

"We will continue to hold further operations in conjunction with Trading Standards and we thank the public that reported underage sales to us, that enabled them to be targeted yesterday."