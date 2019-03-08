Police stop lorry transporting abnormal load without permit on Acle Straight

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan. Archant

A caravan company has been reported to the traffic commissioner after Norfolk police stopped a lorry that had been transporting a caravan without an escort or permit.

#RCRT stop on #A47 #AcleStraight no movement order in place when required & construction and use offences. #TOR #845 pic.twitter.com/3G8kDagW9z — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 16, 2019

Officers noticed the vehicle northbound on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (April 16) at 2pm.

The lorry turned onto the Acle Straight but was not escorted as would be expected for such a large vehicle, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the driver was working for a caravan company.

The driver could not produce a permit for transporting the caravan and enquiries with the company and abnormal loads office for Norfolk and Suffolk constabulary revealed a permit had not been applied for.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence and the vehicle was prohibited from moving until suitable escort was arranged.

Traffic commissioners are responsible for the licensing and regulation of the operators of heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches,