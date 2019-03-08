Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police stop lorry transporting abnormal load without permit on Acle Straight

PUBLISHED: 08:59 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 17 April 2019

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan.

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan.

Archant

A caravan company has been reported to the traffic commissioner after Norfolk police stopped a lorry that had been transporting a caravan without an escort or permit.

Officers noticed the vehicle northbound on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (April 16) at 2pm.

The lorry turned onto the Acle Straight but was not escorted as would be expected for such a large vehicle, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found the driver was working for a caravan company.

The driver could not produce a permit for transporting the caravan and enquiries with the company and abnormal loads office for Norfolk and Suffolk constabulary revealed a permit had not been applied for.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence and the vehicle was prohibited from moving until suitable escort was arranged.

Traffic commissioners are responsible for the licensing and regulation of the operators of heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches,

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘That part of the beach will feel empty now’ - Tributes paid to Yarmouth deckchair legend

Dusty Miller who celebrates his 80th birthday this week and celebrating almost 60 years on the beach in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.

Watch: Teen doing ‘wheelie swerve’ veers from oncoming van at last second

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager denies assault on homeless woman who has been left scared to go back on the streets

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘That part of the beach will feel empty now’ - Tributes paid to Yarmouth deckchair legend

Dusty Miller who celebrates his 80th birthday this week and celebrating almost 60 years on the beach in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.

Watch: Teen doing ‘wheelie swerve’ veers from oncoming van at last second

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police targeting drivers using mobile phones

Norfolk Police carrying out Operation Ringtone in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenager accused of assault on homeless woman had victim’s blood on jeans and trainers

The alleged assault happened near Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

First chance to wander the revamped paths of Yarmouth’s historic Waterways

The historic Waterways is re-opening on Easter Sunday with a range of family events and the Great Yarmouth duck race Picture: GYBC

Watch: Teen doing ‘wheelie swerve’ veers from oncoming van at last second

Young people on bikes on Mill Road, heading towards Belton, on April 8.

Volunteer lifesavers put out a ‘mayday’ of their own

The RNLI is running a 'Mayday' fundraising appeal in May. Picture: RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists