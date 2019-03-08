Three cars without insurance seized in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk police officers said it was a busy shift in Great Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: David Asch David Asch

Three cars without insurance have been seized in Great Yarmouth.

It's been a busy shift for #1826 in #Yarmouth



It started with 3 uninsured cars from the first 3 stops #TOR #seized



Then a #drugdrive arrest after the driver admitted smoking before driving @DrugWipeUK



Before dealing with a speeder who overtook on solid whites#fatal4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 29, 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team said that the first three cars they stopped on Monday (April 29) were all uninsured.

The cars were seized.

The officers then arrested a driver for drug-driving.

The driver had admitted to smoking before driving.

A fifth motorist was dealt with after speeding and overtaking another car on a solid white line.

“It's been a busy shift,” the officers said.