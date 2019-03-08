Three cars without insurance seized in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 April 2019
David Asch
Three cars without insurance have been seized in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team said that the first three cars they stopped on Monday (April 29) were all uninsured.
The cars were seized.
The officers then arrested a driver for drug-driving.
The driver had admitted to smoking before driving.
A fifth motorist was dealt with after speeding and overtaking another car on a solid white line.
“It's been a busy shift,” the officers said.
