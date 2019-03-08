Search

Police warning about thieves after motor stolen from boat in Broads

PUBLISHED: 15:19 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 13 September 2019

Boats and their reflections at Upton Dyke.

Boats and their reflections at Upton Dyke.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

An outboard motor was stolen from a boat on the Norfolk Broads.

The motor, as well as a chain and padlock, were taken from a boat in Boat Dyke Road, Upton, just off the River Bure, between 6pm on August 25 and 12.10pm on September 10.

The motor was described as black, a Mercury 7.5HP outboard valued at £700 with the serial number 9443789.

Police are asking owners to check their boat security over the weekend while thieves are active in the area.

Anyone who finds any property missing should report it to the police.

Any witnesses to the incident or information on the outboard motor should contact Norfolk Police Broads Beat Team on 101 quoting crime number 36/63550/19.

Anyone who would like crime prevention advice or to purchase an outboard engine cover can email PC Paul Bassham on Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

