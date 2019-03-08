Search

Doorstep cold callers offering to 'pressure wash' driveways

PUBLISHED: 09:51 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 24 July 2019

Police have issued a warning after a door-to-door cold caller has been offering to pressure wash driveways in Gorleston. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have issued a warning after a door-to-door cold caller has been offering to pressure wash driveways in Gorleston. Picture: Ian Burt

Residents of a Norfolk town have been warned to be on their guard for cold callers offering to pressure wash driveways.

Norfolk Constabulary have received reports of a doorstep caller in the Gorleston area advertising the service.

The police said: "We advise never to deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to undertake work on or around your property."

A separate warning has been issued to people involved with churches, community centres and village halls after reports of cold callers offering to repaint car park lines.

The cold callers are claiming the "plasticised paint" is "surplus" from other jobs "nearby" and can be offered at a discounted price as it "otherwise will only get recycled at the end of the day".

Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact the police through their partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline via their online reporting form or by telephone on 03454 04 05 06.

