News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Three fire crews called to blaze in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:43 AM May 12, 2022
A fire broke out at a commercial building at Potter Heigham.

A fire broke out at a commercial building at Potter Heigham. - Credit: Paul Rice

A fire broke out at a property near Stalham.

Crews were called to reports of a blaze at a commercial building in School Road, in Potter Heigham, at about 6.30pm yesterday (May 11). 

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Wroxham were in attendance. 

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

The property was ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.  

The incident was under control by about 7.50pm.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Norfolk Live News

Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum's drowning leads to new guidance on 'sophisticated' Broads cruisers

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance

Air ambulance called after man in 30s suffers fall in Great Yarmouth

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Four-bed farmhouse - Common Lane, Thurne, Norfolk

Four-bed farmhouse with 0.75 acres for sale in Broadland village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon