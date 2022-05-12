Three fire crews called to blaze in Norfolk village

8:43 AM May 12, 2022

Published: 8:43 AM May 12, 2022

A fire broke out at a commercial building at Potter Heigham. - Credit: Paul Rice

A fire broke out at a property near Stalham.

Crews were called to reports of a blaze at a commercial building in School Road, in Potter Heigham, at about 6.30pm yesterday (May 11).

Appliances from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Wroxham were in attendance.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The property was ventilated using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The incident was under control by about 7.50pm.