Search

Advanced search

Warning after several cases of Norovirus

07 December, 2018 - 16:54
A nurse uses antibacterial hand gel. Photo: Archant

A nurse uses antibacterial hand gel. Photo: Archant

Norfolk residents are being urged to help prevent the spread of Norovirus as several cases of the virus have been seen in the county.

Sometimes known as the winter vomiting bug, Norovirus is the most common stomach bug in the UK. It is highly contagious and can affect people of all ages although it should not normally last more than a couple of days.

Outbreaks of Norovirus in public places, such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools, are common because the virus can survive for several days on surfaces or objects touched by an infected person.

To prevent its spread, public health officials are asking people to ensure they wash their hands frequently with warm, soapy water and are also asking anyone with vomiting and diarrhoea to remain at home and off work for at least 48 hours after their last symptoms.

For more advice and information visit www.nhs.uk/norovirus

Topic Tags:

Other News

Co-op Community Heroes: Coastwatch for keeping a close eye on holiday makers

16:03 Greta Levy
Andrew Sharples (left) and Roger Folf, who is the leader of the CoastWatch in Winterton. Picture: Contributed

As part of a partnership with the East of England Co-Op to highlight Community Heroes, reporter Greta Levy spoke to Andrew Sharples about the work he has done in his community to keep holiday-makers safe and keep an eye on suspicious activity.

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

12:40 Reece Hanson
The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

Gorleston homes targeted by vandals overnight

12:25 Reece Hanson
Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Police are searching for vandals who targeted homes in Gorleston overnight.

Warning after several cases of Norovirus

52 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
A nurse uses antibacterial hand gel. Photo: Archant

Norfolk residents are being urged to help prevent the spread of Norovirus as several cases of the virus have been seen in the county.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Mon, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

Yesterday, 08:02 Joseph Norton
The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

A parent who was “frightening” children by wearing a face mask outside of a Norfolk secondary school has been captured having a heated argument with a police officer after he refused to remove it.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Video Former Fatso’s restaurant reveals its £350,000 transformation

Wed, 07:03 Liz Coates
The official opening of the restored 18th century building on King Street, the building was formerly Fatsos restaurant, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

A former American diner’s £350,000 transformation could help to improve the reputation of one of Great Yarmouth’s main urban thoroughfares.

Read more

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Mon, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Wed, 07:09 Joseph Norton
Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Christmas has come early for a lucky taxi driver who won £54,000 at a Norfolk casino.

Read more

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy