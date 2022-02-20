Could you give a home to horde of 60 gerbils?

RSPCA Mid Norfolk is look to rehome gerbils after a pair grew to a horde of 60 pets. - Credit: RSPCA

Norfolk's RSPCA branches are desperately seeking homes for gerbils after a pair of pets had almost 60 babies in six months.

The family of rodents were rescued from a home in Great Yarmouth.

The mid Norfolk and north Suffolk branches of the animal welfare charity now searching for forever homes for the animals.

Having originally bought two, the former owner had to ask for help after the breeding situation got out of hand.

Chloe Shorten, head of animal welfare, said: "They found themselves with almost 60 gerbils in only around six months.

Some of the gerbils signed over to the RSPCA were newborn pups. - Credit: RSPCA

"It goes to show how quickly unneutered rodents, like gerbils, can mate and reproduce, and how groups can grow incredibly quickly.

"Babies can start breeding when they’re just a few weeks old.

"It also illustrates why it’s important to know the sex of the pets you’re buying and check with a vet so you don’t end up with lots of unwanted babies."

The gerbils were transported using two RSPCA vans. - Credit: RSPCA

Of the 60 gerbils, 59 were signed over to the charity, which two vans were used to transport.

The gerbils were split across three branches in Norfolk.

Some of the 39 gerbils at the mid Norfolk branch are available to be rehomed now.

To find out more about the gerbils who are looking for homes, email woof@rspcanorwich.org.