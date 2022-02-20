News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Could you give a home to horde of 60 gerbils?

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:39 PM February 20, 2022
Gerbils rescued from Great Yarmouth at the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

RSPCA Mid Norfolk is look to rehome gerbils after a pair grew to a horde of 60 pets. - Credit: RSPCA

Norfolk's RSPCA branches are desperately seeking homes for gerbils after a pair of pets had almost 60 babies in six months.

The family of rodents were rescued from a home in Great Yarmouth.

The mid Norfolk and north Suffolk branches of the animal welfare charity now searching for forever homes for the animals.

Having originally bought two, the former owner had to ask for help after the breeding situation got out of hand.

Chloe Shorten, head of animal welfare, said: "They found themselves with almost 60 gerbils in only around six months.

Gerbils rescued from Great Yarmouth at the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

Some of the gerbils signed over to the RSPCA were newborn pups. - Credit: RSPCA

"It goes to show how quickly unneutered rodents, like gerbils, can mate and reproduce, and how groups can grow incredibly quickly.

"Babies can start breeding when they’re just a few weeks old.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough
  2. 2 Family's shock as chalet roof crashes into their home during Storm Eunice
  3. 3 'I put my bottle of squash in there': Market trader tackles bin fire
  1. 4 Court order bans people from Gorleston home
  2. 5 The best real ale pubs in Norfolk – according to CAMRA 
  3. 6 Weather warning issued for Norfolk as winds of 50mph expected
  4. 7 Caister drain fats not substantial risk say water company
  5. 8 'It was there when I last looked' - Tree falls in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man
  7. 10 Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

"It also illustrates why it’s important to know the sex of the pets you’re buying and check with a vet so you don’t end up with lots of unwanted babies."

Gerbils rescued from Great Yarmouth at the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk

The gerbils were transported using two RSPCA vans. - Credit: RSPCA

Of the 60 gerbils, 59 were signed over to the charity, which two vans were used to transport.

The gerbils were split across three branches in Norfolk.

Some of the 39 gerbils at the mid Norfolk branch are available to be rehomed now.

To find out more about the gerbils who are looking for homes, email woof@rspcanorwich.org.

Great Yarmouth News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A dog was saved from the A47 dual carriageway near Great Yarmouth.

Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A fatberg fished out in Lowestoft and Thomas Williams of Caister

Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon