Published: 6:06 PM September 2, 2021

Kyle Ball and Jordan Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' at the Fortean Film Festival. - Credit: Submitted

A film investigating a mythical beast off Norfolk's coast has grabbed a bagful of awards at a national festival.

'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature', made by a pair of Great Yarmouth men, director Jordan Thomas Sendall and producer Kyle Ball, won eight prizes at the Fortean Film Festival, based in Gloucester.

Among the gongs were Best British Short, Best Documentary and Best Performance.

A scene from 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Sendall said: "The idea of our film even being screened, regardless of the awards, that was an award in itself.

"I've never submitted to a film festival before. It was an amazing experience really. It was a bit surreal watching somethinig you've made on a big screen."

Hughie 'the Druid' Harwood in a poster for 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ball said: "We weren't expecting anything like that at all. We're just two boys from Yarmouth who just wanted to make a film for fun.

"We were a bit like deers in the headlights getting attention at the festival."

A trailer for the 25-minute film can be seen on YouTube.