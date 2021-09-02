Norfolk sea creature film bags eight awards at UK festival
- Credit: Submitted
A film investigating a mythical beast off Norfolk's coast has grabbed a bagful of awards at a national festival.
'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature', made by a pair of Great Yarmouth men, director Jordan Thomas Sendall and producer Kyle Ball, won eight prizes at the Fortean Film Festival, based in Gloucester.
Among the gongs were Best British Short, Best Documentary and Best Performance.
Mr Sendall said: "The idea of our film even being screened, regardless of the awards, that was an award in itself.
"I've never submitted to a film festival before. It was an amazing experience really. It was a bit surreal watching somethinig you've made on a big screen."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Ball said: "We weren't expecting anything like that at all. We're just two boys from Yarmouth who just wanted to make a film for fun.
"We were a bit like deers in the headlights getting attention at the festival."
A trailer for the 25-minute film can be seen on YouTube.
Most Read
- 1 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 2 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
- 3 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 4 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
- 5 One person taken to hospital after four-car crash in Great Yarmouth
- 6 Jailed in August: Attempted murderer, drug dealers and arsonist
- 7 Yarmouth boxer prepares for first professional fight
- 8 See inside new flats achieving record prices for Yarmouth
- 9 Tributes to newsagent and 'proper man of the village'
- 10 Man charged with theft after phone stolen at Great Yarmouth police station