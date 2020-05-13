Search

Beach carpark reopens as village prepares for return of visitors

PUBLISHED: 12:54 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 13 May 2020

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach of and dunes. Picture: Liz Coates

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach of and dunes. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A seaside village is bracing itself for the return of visitors as lockdown restrictions are eased.

A year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, came into force in January. Picture: Liz CoatesA year-round ban on parking in Beach Road, Winterton, came into force in January. Picture: Liz Coates

Winterton, with its beach and dunes, often draws hordes of day-trippers and is frequently overwhelmed by the so-called ‘green welly brigade’.

The beach carpark was reopened on Wednesday (May 13), after being closed since late March, with its owners stating they have want to “avoid a situation where the village is packed with visitors’ cars”.

A post on the carpark’s Facebook page states: “As travel restrictions have now been eased, after consultation with and advice from the parish council, the car park will be open every day from Wednesday 8.30am to 5.00pm.”

The owners are warning visitors the public toilets are not open and the beach has suffered damage in the recent high winds, while warning signs and ropes have been washed away.

“The cliff faces are unsafe to climb on or go too close to, and under no circumstances must anyone walk on or behind the concrete blocks,” the owners said.

MORE: All quiet on the coast as drab weather dampens down lockdown easing impact

The prospect of an increase in visitors to the village has sparked debate, with some villagers hoping people continue to stay away.

Eric Lund, resident and former parish council chairman, said: “I think it’s a good idea to open the carpark because if people are going to come it’s better there than in the village, in people’s driveways.

“I’m hoping that any extra visitors are going to be very sensible and while walking give plenty of space and keep social distancing.

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

“All we can do is see what happens.”

Some comments on social media expressed concern the village would be “swarmed”, with one woman commenting: “It’s actually making me feel sick just thinking about what’s going to happen.”

But Jade Alicia Martin, 29, who lived in Winterton for 13 years and now lives in Caister, said: “Even in the height of the summer period no one is ever shoulder to shoulder in Winterton.

“There is plenty of room for everyone. I find it extremely contradictory that this is a village that relies on visitors throughout the summer months to support local business yet, during a time of national crisis where people just want to escape for a bit of fresh air people are made to feel so unwelcome.”

Topic Tags:

