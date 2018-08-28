Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 29 January 2019

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

A fresh winter weather warning has been issued for East Anglia.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the region, which is valid from 3pm on Thursday to 12pm on Friday.

It follows a warning of a blanket of snow which could fall across the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with accumulations of 1-3cm thought to be “quite likely”.

Thursday’s weather warning says a fresh band of rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, which is likely to fall as heavy rain in the southwest but could turn to snow as it hits cold air over the rest of the country.

The Met Office said: “There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for come places, timings are currently uncertain.”

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian BurtA gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

Meteorologists also warned of ice becoming a hazard on untreated roads and pavements on Thursday night and early on Friday as temperatures fall below freezing.

As with the weather warning for Tuesday, the Met Office said there was a chance of travel delays and disruption to rail and air travel.

With temperatures predicted to go below zero throughout the week Norwich City Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) for those sleeping rough or at risk of homelessness.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.

In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.

He added that some places – particularly coastal areas – may not see any lying snow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash which blocked off the Caister High Street on Monday morning. Picture: Colin Gilding

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

The Winterton beach car park was closed on Monday due to the surrounding areas being deemed dangerous. Picture: Joe Norton

Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

Gorleston Rangers Eagles under sevens have laid the foundations for a successful 2019 following a sponsorship deal with MFC Fried Chicken and Pizza. Picture: Ryan Smith

Most Read

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two vehicles involved in high street crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Erosion-threatened car park closed due to ‘dangerous’ conditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Junior football team hoping for a cracking season following sponsorship deal with fried chicken shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Garages broken into following spate of thefts on Norfolk coast

Several garages have been broken into in Gorleston and Bradwell following a spate of thefts. Picture: Google Maps

‘I’ve been slapped and stamped on’- an insight into life as a football referee in Norfolk

Abuse of football referees is a big issue across the country. Picture: ARCHANT.

Taste Test: What’s the best marmalade for your breakfast table?

Nothing beats a generous spreading of marmalade on toast at this time of year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pictures emerge of caravan destroyed in suspected arson attack at holiday park

A caravan has been destroyed following a suspected arson attack at Haven holiday park in Caister. Picture: Ron Marshall

‘I’ve got some quotes’ - Driver of uninsured car sees vehicle seized by police

The black Honda seized by police after the driver was found to have no insurance.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists