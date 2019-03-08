Driver using phone failed to see police car
PUBLISHED: 15:11 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 07 August 2019
Archant
A motorist using a phone while driving failed to notice a nearby police car.
Norfolk Special Constabulary said the vehicle was stopped in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (August 7) after the driver was spotted using a phone while driving.
The driver was reported.
"They also failed to notice us beside them in a marked police car," officers said.
