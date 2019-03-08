Driver using phone failed to see police car

A motorist using a phone while driving failed to notice a nearby police car.

Vehicle stopped in Gt Yarmouth, driver reported for using their phone whilst driving. They also failed to notice us beside them in a marked police car. #BePhoneSmart #NotWorthTheRisk #Fatal4 7007/142 #RCRT pic.twitter.com/al3MLsJOxt — Norfolk Special Constabulary (@NorfolkSpecials) August 7, 2019

Norfolk Special Constabulary said the vehicle was stopped in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (August 7) after the driver was spotted using a phone while driving.

The driver was reported.

"They also failed to notice us beside them in a marked police car," officers said.

