Driver using phone failed to see police car

PUBLISHED: 15:11 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 07 August 2019

Norfolk Special Constabulary stopped a motorist who was using a phone while driving on August 7. Picture: Norfolk Special Constabulary.

A motorist using a phone while driving failed to notice a nearby police car.

Norfolk Special Constabulary said the vehicle was stopped in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (August 7) after the driver was spotted using a phone while driving.

The driver was reported.

"They also failed to notice us beside them in a marked police car," officers said.

