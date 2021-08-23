Stunning drone shots capture some of east coast's best landmarks
- Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram
Several drone shots have been released highlighting landmarks across the east coast of Norfolk and Suffolk.
The pictures, captured by drone photographer Matthew Collins for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, highlight iconic vistas and buildings scattered along the east coast.
People can be seen enjoying Great Yarmouth beach in the day time while the Britannia Pier, which opened in 1901, still dominates the landscape.
These two aerial shots showcase the bright lights of Great Yarmouth seafront at night time. The Ferris wheel will be open for the rest of the summer season in the town.
The new Marina Centre is taking shape ahead of its scheduled opening in Summer 2022.
Thurne Windmill and Happisburgh lighthouse are two of the best loved landmarks in rural Norfolk.
The lighthouse reopened to the public in July.
The award-winning Pleasurewood Hills features over 35 rides, shows and attractions.
An updated list of what is currently open is included on the website.