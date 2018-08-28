Search

Advanced search
Video

Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

PUBLISHED: 14:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 02 December 2018

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant © 2012

A driver nearly five times the legal alcohol limit and one under the influence of cocaine were among the first arrests made in a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving in Norfolk.

The county’s police force began its winter drink-drive campaign alongside Suffolk police on Saturday, with officers in both counties set to carry out extra patrols and roadside checks until January.

On the first day of action officers in Norfolk conducted a number of drug and alcohol tests and made nine arrests after drivers were found to be under the influence. These included a man who gave a breath test reading of 169ugs (milligrams) and a pensioner who gave a reading of 96ugs – the legal limit is 35ugs – as well as a driver found to be under the influence of cocaine.

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the “fatal four” factors which contribute to road deaths alongside speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt.

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing, said: “The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing teams continue to reinforce the message that driving while under the influence of drink or drugs will not be tolerated on our counties’ roads and that robust high-profile enforcement will continue.”

As part of the police campaign in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period, drivers will be breathalysed if they are stopped due to a vehicle defect, if there are concerns over their driving or if they have been involved in a crash.

Specific time slots have been reserved at Norwich and Ipswich Magistrates’ Courts to deal with those caught drink or drug driving this year. This means offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed – and face additional fines.

The message behind this year’s campaign is “not all drink-drivers will be young men”.

In last year’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign more than 3,000 drivers were tested in Norfolk and Suffolk. In total 152 people were found to be over the drink-drive limit while 78 people failed drug driving tests.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns relating drink or drug driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

42 minutes ago Sophie Smith
A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to our coast creating thousands of well paid jobs

15:05 Tom Bristow and david bale
The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Hundreds more wind turbines could be built off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, potentially bringing thousands of skilled jobs to the region.

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

14:27 Bethany Whymark
Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

A driver nearly five times the legal alcohol limit and one under the influence of cocaine were among the first arrests made in a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving in Norfolk.

Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

09:28 Joseph Norton
Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

Most Read

Video Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

Thu, 15:35 Joseph Norton
Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Read more
Instagram

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tue, 12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Read more

Updated Three arrested after muggers on mopeds tried to rob woman in Great Yarmouth park

Fri, 10:56 Dan Grimmer
Three people have been arrested after an 'incident' in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three teenagers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth after an incident which saw police dogs and the force’s drone used.

Read more

Parents’ shock as pupil brings knife into Norfolk primary school

Wed, 17:34 Joseph Norton
St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joe Norton

Parents have described their shock after a pupil in key stage two brought a knife into a Norfolk primary school.

Read more

Armed robber scared off by dogs after demanding car keys and watch in quiet rural lane

Wed, 16:34 Liz Coates
Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

A man armed with a knife attempted to take the watch and car from another man as he pulled up in a leafy country lane.

Read more

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy