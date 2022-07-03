News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Wimbledon hopes come to an end for Norfolk tennis ace

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:57 AM July 3, 2022
Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett tennis players

Olivia Nicholls, 27, from Acle, left, followed doubles defeat at Wimbledon's with a mixed doubles loss in straight sets - Credit: Getty Images

There was more disappointment for Acle tennis ace Olivia Nicholls as she was knocked out of Wimbledon's mixed doubles in straight sets.

Nicholls and Kyle Edmund were beaten by American duo Jack Sock and Coco Gauff in under an hour on Court Three in the first round on Saturday.

The match was the first for Mr Edmund since October 2020, with the former British men's number one recovering from three bouts of knee surgery over the last two years - but his return only lasted 50 minutes.

The American pair won a tightly contested first set 6-4, before seeing off the British dup comprehensively 6-1 to claim a place in round two.

Defeat came the day after Nicholls and doubles partner Alicia Barnett was knocked out in a gruelling three-hour match in the second round of the women's doubles - netting £20,000 in prize money thanks to their victory as wildcards in the opening round.

The 27-year-old has been playing since she was four years old and trains at Acle Tennis Club where her mother Ann Nicholls is head coach. 

