Flowers left outside Scratby home where elderly woman died

To the left, a bouquet of flowers sits in the drive of the bungalow on Beach Road. - Credit: James Weeds

A bouquet of flowers sits on the driveway of a home in a Norfolk village where an elderly woman died in a house fire.

Police, fire and forensics teams continue to investigate the blaze in the bungalow in Scratby on Friday.

Beside the bouquet, a police car is parked in the driveway while investigators wearing over-suits went in and out of the detached property on Beach Road, removing material from the bungalow.

There is no cordon at the home.

Forensic teams were at the bungalow where a woman died following a fire on Friday. - Credit: James Weeds

A forensic services van, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue jeep and a fire investigations vehicle are parked along the road.

No-one at the bungalow was able to comment on the investigation.

The neighbouring homes were quiet, but the road had a steady flow of cars and buses heading in the direction of California Cliffs.

On Friday, police officers said they believed the fire may have been caused by electrics after they were called to the scene at about 10.30am.

The investigation continues.