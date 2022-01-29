Flowers left outside Scratby home where elderly woman died
- Credit: James Weeds
A bouquet of flowers sits on the driveway of a home in a Norfolk village where an elderly woman died in a house fire.
Police, fire and forensics teams continue to investigate the blaze in the bungalow in Scratby on Friday.
Beside the bouquet, a police car is parked in the driveway while investigators wearing over-suits went in and out of the detached property on Beach Road, removing material from the bungalow.
There is no cordon at the home.
A forensic services van, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue jeep and a fire investigations vehicle are parked along the road.
No-one at the bungalow was able to comment on the investigation.
The neighbouring homes were quiet, but the road had a steady flow of cars and buses heading in the direction of California Cliffs.
Most Read
- 1 Elderly woman dies in Scratby house fire
- 2 Yarmouth building in family for more than 80 years up for auction
- 3 Coroner calls for end to dispute over coastal stretch after man's death
- 4 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
- 5 Touring music festival launching in Great Yarmouth in 2022
- 6 Amount of rubbish wrongly put in borough's green bins soars by 18pc
- 7 Serious house fire at Scratby
- 8 Road in Gorleston to remain closed for six months due to cracked sewer pipe
- 9 'Never a conformist' - Final respects paid to D-Day hero at Caister church
- 10 What's happening with Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market revamp?
On Friday, police officers said they believed the fire may have been caused by electrics after they were called to the scene at about 10.30am.
The investigation continues.