Puppy trapped in car seat rescued by firefighters

Published: 5:06 PM January 6, 2021

Caister High Street, where firefighters rescued a trapped puppy on January 6. - Credit: Google Maps

A puppy trapped in a car seat was rescued by firefighters.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to High Street in Caister, at 12.20pm on Wednesday (January 6), to a report of the unfortunate animal.

A single fire engine from Great Yarmouth arrived at the scene eight minutes later.

It took the crew less than nine minutes to release the puppy from the car seat.



