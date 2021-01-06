Puppy trapped in car seat rescued by firefighters
Published: 5:06 PM January 6, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A puppy trapped in a car seat was rescued by firefighters.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to High Street in Caister, at 12.20pm on Wednesday (January 6), to a report of the unfortunate animal.
A single fire engine from Great Yarmouth arrived at the scene eight minutes later.
It took the crew less than nine minutes to release the puppy from the car seat.
