'Immense sorrow' as Norfolk villages react to Queen Elizabeth's death

The death of the Queen has sparked mourning and reflection in villages across Norfolk.

News of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family just after 6.30pm on Thursday (September 8).

The nation has now entered a period of national mourning.

In Ormesby St Margaret, where ward councillor Geoff Freeman said he regarded Queen Elizabeth II as "Norfolk's monarch" due to her links to the county, the funeral bell was rung 96 times, once for every year of her life and then continually for an hour.

The parish church is opening longer hours to allow people to sign a condolence book, share a memory, or light a candle.

Flags at the war memorial and church have been half-masted.

"What a wonderful person," he said. "Her example has been so good. It has seemed unreal watching all the coverage.

"I was living in the village when Princess Diana died and people were lighting candles on street corners and there was a constant stream of people at the church. I know times have changed and it was different circumstances but both were well-loved.

"The monarchy is a leading part of our lives. Nobody does pomp and ceremony like the British.

"The one happy memory I have is when the Queen did the piece with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee. It really epitomised her sense of fun, even though she could be formal. That is what made her human."

A planned flower festival on the theme of the Queen's reign is being postponed and reimagined for the coronation of King Charles III.

In Caister a book of condolence will open today (Friday) and tomorrow and during the period of mourning from 10am to 2pm in the parish council hall in Yarmouth Road until Wednesday, and on Monday 5-7pm.

A wreath is being laid at the war memorial near the Co-op where people are invited to leave flowers. Any cards and messages will be kept for posterity in the parish archive.

Flags in the village are flying at half mast and the church bells will be tolled as part of a national tribute.

Parish councillor Kevin Wood said: "Like everyone else we are deeply saddened."

He said Caister had a special connection to the Queen through its independent lifeboat service, its craft Bernard Matthews II joining 670 others for the Diamond Jubilee parade on the Thames in 2012.

In Bradwell parish council chairman Daniel Candon has issued a statement outlining the authority's "immense sadness".

It says: "Along with so many others, our reaction is one of profound sorrow for all the members of the Royal Family and to give thanks for a life well lived and much admired.

"Bradwell Parish Council offer our heartfelt and very deepest sympathy to the Royal Family.

"They have lost, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother; as a nation we have lost one of the most remarkable figures of the last century.

"Throughout her life the Queen demonstrated exemplary dedication and commitment to serving the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and supported countless organisations and charities.

"Here in Bradwell, the Queen will always be remembered for her humility and duty to her country, which helped to foster the genuine love and affection in which she was held by all of us."

The village is opening a condolence book at the parish council office in Green Lane. People are asked to check the parish council website for times.

In Filby borough councillor and village shop and post office owner Adrian Thompson said there would be a book of condolence on the post office counter.

He said: "Life goes on but it is a bit of shock and just compounds what is already a difficult time.

"People do want to pay tribute and we cannot all go down to London.

"We have never known anything like this, it affects everyone. It just knocks you a bit.

"The mood in the shop is sombre, you can just feel it."

In Hemsby a book of condolence is being made available in St Mary's Church.

A statement on the parish council's website offered its condolences to the Royal Family.

It said: "Her duty, service and devotion to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth was unparalleled.

"We have lived in a truly golden Elizabethan age, the likes of which we will never see again.

"Hemsby Parish Council joins with people around the world in mourning her loss."

Prayers will be said in the church at 11.30am today (Friday) and the parish council meeting on September 19 will be rearranged.







