Entrepreneur preparing to take centre stage at Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, has described her excitement ahead of the Miss England final on Thursday. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Archant

A 20-year-old entrepreneur has described her excitement as she prepares to take centre stage at the Miss England final.

Miss Rimmer has no previous modelling experience. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Miss Rimmer has no previous modelling experience. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

Natoya Rimmer, from Acle, has stormed through numerous stages this year to earn herself a place in the final of the prestigious competition.

55 finalists will compete against each other across 10 rounds to earn a spot in the last 10.

The judges will then crown one of these women Miss England champion at the event on Thursday, August 1.

Her chances of winning have already been boosted after she was shortlisted in the top 10 for the 'beach beauty' round a number of weeks ago.

Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya Rimmer Miss Rimmer has set-up her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

"It's been a great journey so far and I can't wait for the final," Miss Rimmer said.

"I'm delighted with the start I've made in the 'beach beauty round' and I hope I can build on that.

"It's really exciting."

Despite having no previous modelling experience Miss Rimmer said she has taken everything in her stride.

At the event in Birmingham, she will battle it out to be shortlisted in the other rounds which include a sports round, a general knowledge quiz and an 'Eco dress' round.

Having enjoyed a number of sporting achievements in her school years, the 20-year-old said she is most confident about the sports round.

She said: "I've got a really good sporting background so I should do well in that.

"I don't think any of them should be too difficult but it just comes down to what happens on the day."

The winner of Miss England will receive prizes worth £25,000 and gain a place in Miss World - which boasts a prize worth $100,000.

Should she claim the winnings, Miss Rimmer said she would donate a large portion of the money to charity but also hopes to have some funds left to go travelling.

Miss Rimmer, who runs her own makeup business called Natoya Cosmetics, thanked everybody who had supported her throughout the competition so far.

"The amount of votes and well wishes I have had has been overwhelming," she said.

"I can't thank everyone enough.

"I must say a special thanks to all my friends and family who have been incredible."

Voting for the final has now closed.