Four Norfolk women hope to raise £2,000 for nine-month-old boy with cancer

PUBLISHED: 16:04 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 21 May 2019

Kayleigh Hickey, Rhia Morley, Tia Hickey and Steffi-Jo Donaldson are hoping to raise £2,000 for a nine-month-old boy with a rare form of cancer. Picture: Submitted.

Kayleigh Hickey, Rhia Morley, Tia Hickey and Steffi-Jo Donaldson are hoping to raise £2,000 for a nine-month-old boy with a rare form of cancer. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

Four Norfolk women will walk from Great Yarmouth to Somerleyton to raise £2,000 for a nine-month-old boy with a rare form of childhood cancer.

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Oakley Cutajar, from Bradwell, is currently in care at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

However, the treatment he needs is not available on the NHS and the family need to raise £50,000 to fund this and get to a hospital in the Netherlands.

The women planning to complete the walk are Kayleigh and Tia Hickey, cousins of Oakley's father, Steff-Jo Donaldson and Rhia Morley, who attended high school with both of the parents.

Ms Morley said: "We are doing the walk for Oakley and his family to help raise the funds he so desperately needs and as a message to the family to let them know we are fighting alongside them."

To donate to the women's fundraising efforts visit this page.

