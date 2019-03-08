Four Norfolk women hope to raise £2,000 for nine-month-old boy with cancer

Four Norfolk women will walk from Great Yarmouth to Somerleyton to raise £2,000 for a nine-month-old boy with a rare form of childhood cancer.

Oakley Cutajar, from Bradwell, is currently in care at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

However, the treatment he needs is not available on the NHS and the family need to raise £50,000 to fund this and get to a hospital in the Netherlands.

The women planning to complete the walk are Kayleigh and Tia Hickey, cousins of Oakley's father, Steff-Jo Donaldson and Rhia Morley, who attended high school with both of the parents.

Ms Morley said: "We are doing the walk for Oakley and his family to help raise the funds he so desperately needs and as a message to the family to let them know we are fighting alongside them."

To donate to the women's fundraising efforts visit this page.

