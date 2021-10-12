Historic Yarmouth boat transformed for new Willy Wonka film

Published: 4:21 PM October 12, 2021

The 91-year-old Great Yarmouth boat, Lydia Eva, has been taking centre stage in the new Willy Wonka film - currently being shot in Lyme Regis. - Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS

A town’s historic fishing boat has been seen on the set of an upcoming Hollywood production.

The 91-year-old Great Yarmouth boat, Lydia Eva, has been taking centre stage in the new Willy Wonka film.

In September the steam drifter set sail for Lyme Regis in Dorset after it was scouted to play a role in the prequel starring Olivia Colman and Matt Lucas.

The vessel, usually moored at Great Yarmouth's South Quay, was towed by tug to the south coast at the movie makers' expense.

Pictured: Timothée Charlamet who is playing the young Willy Wonka is seen walking along the top of the Cobb harbour wall with a suitcase while being shielded by umbrellas.The first day of filming took place today in Lyme Regis, Dorset, which has already been covered in fake snow for the event. - Credit: Graham Hunt/BNPS

In the film, which is set before the chocolate factory was created, Lydia Eva features as the passenger steamer which brings young Willy to England.

Now pictures have emerged of star Timothee Chalamet alongside the snow-covered ship.

Filming has been taking place at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, with the film set to be released on March 17 in 2023.

Acting ship's manager Ernie Artis said the boat was likely to be there until at least the end of October.