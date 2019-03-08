Video

WATCH: CCTV captures three car smash in town centre

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A man was taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telegraph pole and three parked vehicles on a road in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car crashed into three parked vehicles. Picture: Submitted The car crashed into three parked vehicles. Picture: Submitted

The collision happened at just before 6.50am in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth on Thursday, April 11.

Pictures from the scene show a black Golf crashed into a white Transit van and a blue Nissan.

Witnesses said they saw the Golf jump through a red light in North Nelson Road before speeding down North Denes Road.

It is claimed the car veered off the road when it hit a speed bump before crashing into a telegraph pole and colliding with three parked vehicles off the side of the road.

The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted The smashed up car being taken away. Picture: Submitted

The driver was taken to James Paget University Hospital with facial injuries.

Images of the Golf show its front was totally smashed.

The car has been towed away.

Douglas Mcallister, 32, a builder whose Lexus and Transit van were damaged in the collision, said one of his workers walked in front of the parked vehicles just moments before the crash.

North Denes Road was closed on Thursday morning between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road because of the crash. Picture: Joseph Norton North Denes Road was closed on Thursday morning between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road because of the crash. Picture: Joseph Norton

“If the crash would’ve happened earlier he could’ve died,” he said.

“I was sitting upstairs in my flat when I heard this loud crack.”

“I wasn’t sure what it was but one of the workers told me I had to come down to see.

“I couldn’t believe how much damage had been done.”

The car crashed into a white van on the side of North Denes Road. Picture: Submitted The car crashed into a white van on the side of North Denes Road. Picture: Submitted

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were called to the incident at 6.50am.

Police closed North Denes Road between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road on arrival.

Drivers in the area were also warned to avoid the area.

The road was expected to be shut until 12pm.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said they were asleep when the collision happened.

They said: “I didn’t hear a lot because I was in bed.

“All I heard was the sound of wheelie bins being dragged along the road which I thought was strange because it was quite loud.”

North Denes Road has a 20mph speed limit with Great Yarmouth Charter Academy situated on Salisbury Road just off from it.