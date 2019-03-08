Can you help? - Fire-gutted Norfolk factory seeks temporary shelter

A fire at an engineering firm in a Norfolk village on June 4 damaged some machines beyond repair. Picture: David Pain. Archant

A business in a Norfolk village destroyed by fire needs temporary accommodation, a council has said.

Following a fire at Acro Engineering Ltd in #Catfield, we've been to visit the owners to see how we can help. If you're a local business that has space or units available on a temporary basis to help Acro please contact 01263 516334. pic.twitter.com/A17xx9J9GJ — North Norfolk DC (@NorthNorfolkDC) June 4, 2019

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has put out an appeal for any local businesses that have space or units available on a temporary basis to help the owners of Acro Engineering Ltd in Catfield.

A blaze engulfed the business' premises early on Tuesday morning (June 4) and fire crews from Stalham, Martham, Wroxham, North Walsham and the aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth rushed to the scene while members of the public were warned to remain clear.

Fred Pain, 63, owner of the business, said that some expensive machines had been damaged "beyond repair".

In the aftermath, representatives of NNDC visited the owners to see how they could help.

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Mr Pain, who established the firm in 1980, said: "We're not quitters, we'll be back in business.

"It's a matter of taking stock and having a forced holiday."

