Can you help? - Fire-gutted Norfolk factory seeks temporary shelter
PUBLISHED: 09:03 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 05 June 2019
Archant
A business in a Norfolk village destroyed by fire needs temporary accommodation, a council has said.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has put out an appeal for any local businesses that have space or units available on a temporary basis to help the owners of Acro Engineering Ltd in Catfield.
A blaze engulfed the business' premises early on Tuesday morning (June 4) and fire crews from Stalham, Martham, Wroxham, North Walsham and the aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth rushed to the scene while members of the public were warned to remain clear.
Fred Pain, 63, owner of the business, said that some expensive machines had been damaged "beyond repair".
In the aftermath, representatives of NNDC visited the owners to see how they could help.
Mr Pain, who established the firm in 1980, said: "We're not quitters, we'll be back in business.
"It's a matter of taking stock and having a forced holiday."