Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help? - Fire-gutted Norfolk factory seeks temporary shelter

PUBLISHED: 09:03 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 05 June 2019

A fire at an engineering firm in a Norfolk village on June 4 damaged some machines beyond repair. Picture: David Pain.

A fire at an engineering firm in a Norfolk village on June 4 damaged some machines beyond repair. Picture: David Pain.

Archant

A business in a Norfolk village destroyed by fire needs temporary accommodation, a council has said.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has put out an appeal for any local businesses that have space or units available on a temporary basis to help the owners of Acro Engineering Ltd in Catfield.

A blaze engulfed the business' premises early on Tuesday morning (June 4) and fire crews from Stalham, Martham, Wroxham, North Walsham and the aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth rushed to the scene while members of the public were warned to remain clear.

Fred Pain, 63, owner of the business, said that some expensive machines had been damaged "beyond repair".

In the aftermath, representatives of NNDC visited the owners to see how they could help.

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke PowellFirefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Mr Pain, who established the firm in 1980, said: "We're not quitters, we'll be back in business.

"It's a matter of taking stock and having a forced holiday."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘Children were playing nearby’ - concerns after drugs being ‘openly sold’ in town park

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘The fire just came from underneath me’ - van inferno man tells of escape from vehicle

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Can you help? - Fire-gutted Norfolk factory seeks temporary shelter

A fire at an engineering firm in a Norfolk village on June 4 damaged some machines beyond repair. Picture: David Pain.

Roadworks will mean overnight closures and reduced speed limit on part of A47

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

Crowds enjoy the carnival parade in Great Yarmouth as part of the Great Yarmouth Arts Festival. Credit: David Street
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists