Search

Advanced search

Council consulting on final draft of document supporting riverside regeneration

PUBLISHED: 11:50 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 04 February 2020

General view of North Quay, in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Maps

General view of North Quay, in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A final draft of a plan to regenerate a riverside site in Great Yarmouth will be put to the public ahead of the next step in a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is holding a public consultation to help shape a planning document for North Quay.

The consultation is on the final draft of a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which has been informed by technical studies as well as earlier engagement with the community and stakeholders which took place in October last year.

The 4.07-hectare North Quay regeneration site, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, largely comprises a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land.

The SPD, when finalised, will provide guidance and clarity on the council's plans for the area, as well as site constraints and other matters that would need to be considered by anyone looking to develop a future scheme or planning application in the location.

The consultation, which runs until February 23, seeks people's views on the final draft.

The consultation materials can be found at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations.

Hard copies of the documents are also available at the Town Hall, and public libraries at Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Caister-on-Sea.

Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, the leaders of the main political groups, said: "North Quay has significant potential as a key riverside and gateway site to the town centre, but it remains a complex riverside location, with multiple sites, owners, occupiers, uses and challenges.

"The council is continuing conversations with property owners as part of exploring its ambitions to bring forward comprehensive regeneration of the area through land assembly, acting as a catalyst for potential further investment and complementing the wider regeneration vision for the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

"Preparation of the Supplementary Planning Document is a key part of bringing forward regeneration. Once adopted, the document will help to guide any future redevelopment at North Quay, and we welcome people's views on the final draft."

Most Read

Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Explosives found in museum artefacts

Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Road closure this month on busy Great Yarmouth road

The roadworks will affect Nelson Road Central from Regent Road to the Albion Road junction. PHOTO: Google Images

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Explosives found in museum artefacts

Time and Tide Museum in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Road closure this month on busy Great Yarmouth road

The roadworks will affect Nelson Road Central from Regent Road to the Albion Road junction. PHOTO: Google Images

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Former army head inspects college’s new cadet force

Lord Dannatt, former head of the army, inspected a new cadet force at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

Takeaway bid for two empty town centre shops

A bid has been lodged for takeaway use merging two empty retail units formerly Thorntons and Phones4u in King Street. There are also plans for three self-contained units above Picture: Liz Coates

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Taxi driver died in early hours crash, inquest opening hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24