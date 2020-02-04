Council consulting on final draft of document supporting riverside regeneration

A final draft of a plan to regenerate a riverside site in Great Yarmouth will be put to the public ahead of the next step in a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is holding a public consultation to help shape a planning document for North Quay.

The consultation is on the final draft of a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which has been informed by technical studies as well as earlier engagement with the community and stakeholders which took place in October last year.

The 4.07-hectare North Quay regeneration site, to the east of the River Yare and south of Fullers Hill roundabout, largely comprises a mixture of light industrial and commercial buildings, yards and car parks and areas of cleared land.

The SPD, when finalised, will provide guidance and clarity on the council's plans for the area, as well as site constraints and other matters that would need to be considered by anyone looking to develop a future scheme or planning application in the location.

The consultation, which runs until February 23, seeks people's views on the final draft.

The consultation materials can be found at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations.

Hard copies of the documents are also available at the Town Hall, and public libraries at Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Caister-on-Sea.

Cllr Carl Smith and Cllr Trevor Wainwright, the leaders of the main political groups, said: "North Quay has significant potential as a key riverside and gateway site to the town centre, but it remains a complex riverside location, with multiple sites, owners, occupiers, uses and challenges.

"The council is continuing conversations with property owners as part of exploring its ambitions to bring forward comprehensive regeneration of the area through land assembly, acting as a catalyst for potential further investment and complementing the wider regeneration vision for the town centre.

"Preparation of the Supplementary Planning Document is a key part of bringing forward regeneration. Once adopted, the document will help to guide any future redevelopment at North Quay, and we welcome people's views on the final draft."