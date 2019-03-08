Your chance to shape plans for multi-million pound redevelopment of town's riverside area

North Quay in Great Yarmouth is in line for a £2.5m redevelopment. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

Residents in Great Yarmouth have the opportunity to shape plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of the town's riverside area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The revamped Great Yarmouth Rail Station. Picture: Neil Didsbury The revamped Great Yarmouth Rail Station. Picture: Neil Didsbury

It comes after Great Yarmouth Borough Council allocated £2.5m to put towards improving North Quay at a council meeting on Thursday night.

The authority hopes the revamp will attract further investment into the town with a focus on drawing new restaurants and cafés to the Hall Quay area in particularly.

Plans are designed to improve access to and from the town centre for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Mick Castle, Norfolk county councillor for Yarmouth North and Central, said: "Local residents and visitors to the town should see major improvements in the 'look and feel' of this historic road, which was once graced by a host of bank branches before those moved just a short distance into the market place.

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation

"This part of Yarmouth town centre is earmarked for future regeneration and these changes will very much enhance the area's appeal."

Leaders of the town's two main political parties, Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, described the redevelopment as a long-held and key ambition of the council.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has worked on the project with Norfolk County Council.

The scheme will be funded as part of a £3.2m package to tackle congestion in the town, awarded to the county council from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's (LEP) Growth Deal with the government.

The final cost of the project will be decided once the consultation and detailed design has been completed.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "It's fantastic that we're able to invest in this historic part of Great Yarmouth, thanks to funding support from New Anglia LEP.

"We'd like as many people as possible to get involved to share their views and help us finalise the details for the finished design."

Residents can have their say on the proposals by visiting www.norfolk.gov.uk/hallquay and completing the online consultation.

Information on the proposals will also be on display in Great Yarmouth Town Hall between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday until Thursday, August 1.

The deadline for comments is 5pm on Friday, August 2.

Consultation responses will be reported back to councillors who will then decide how to proceed with the project.