Work to repair ‘noisy’ speed humps in Broads’ village

PUBLISHED: 09:05 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 11 May 2020

Three sets of speed humps are being replaced amid concerns about noise and vibrations Picture: Google Maps

Three sets of speed humps are being renewed amid concerns about noise and vibrations.

The traffic calming measures are set to be repaired in Ormesby St Margaret and a road resurfaced over three days from May 26.

It means shutting a stretch of North Road outside the village junior school between Private Road and West Road.

The £5,000 scheme will take place between 9am and 4.30pm and the section may be completely closed to traffic at times.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place.

The speed humps are aimed at enforcing a 20mph speed limit along the stretch, the main road through the village connecting it to Hemsby and the coast.

Norfolk County Council said in a statement: “It is hoped that this work will help to alleviate the problems with noise and vibration that the old worn out surface and humps had been causing.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“Emergency services will be made aware of the closure and access will be maintained for all emergency vehicles.”

The council says works are being carried out where contractors are able to follow distancing rules on Covid-19.

