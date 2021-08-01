Norwich City legends play football against dementia

Published: 6:32 PM August 1, 2021

NCFC legends heading onto the pitch at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth to play against NHS staff in memory of Mike Sutton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich City football legends played in a special charity match in Great Yarmouth on Sunday.

Almost 1,000 people attended the Wellesley Recreation Ground to watch legendary Canaries - including Ruel Fox, Darren Huckerby and Chris Sutton - participate in a charity contest titled "Football Against Dementia".

NHS staff heading onto the pitch at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth to play against NCFC legends in memory of Mike Sutton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The legends beat a team of local NHS Heroes 5-1 to raise awareness of dementia in honour of Chris' father, Mike Sutton, who died of the disease in December 2020.

Chris Sutton, former striker for Norwich, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, said: "I've felt quite emotional today.

"I used to spend a lot of time at the Wellesley as a youngster in the late 70s and 80s.

"I have some great memories of coming to watch my dad play under Billy Punton.

"It was a lovely upbringing for us."

Mike Sutton and Chris Sutton in 1994. - Credit: Andrew Stenning

As well as a midfielder for Norwich City, Chester, Carlisle United and Great Yarmouth Town Football Club (GYTFC), Mike Sutton was a teacher at Hellesdon High School.

"The number of messages I have received from his former pupils and young sports players makes me proud," Mr Sutton said.

"I feel honoured to be here and a part of this which is all for raising awareness of dementia and the dangers of heading a football.

"I've been campaigning for a long time now for more sensible measures to be put in place regarding headers and injury.

"It's a really nice thing that the club has done. A big thank you to GYTFC, the organisers and anyone who donated and took part today."

Trevor Saunders, former GYTFC goalkeeper and managing director of Mandalay Wellbeing, who organised the charity football match. - Credit: James Weeds

Trevor Saunders, managing director of Mandalay Wellbeing and ex-GYTFC goalkeeper, organised the event.

"It's been a great turnout," he said.

"The amount of legends that have come out to support Mike Sutton's memory and raise awareness against dementia has been brilliant."

The NCFC legends v NHS staff match taking place in memory of Mike Sutton at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dr Alisa Sheldon, of Nelson Medical Centre, won a football kit and donated it to Mr Saunders in the hope that it could be used for a good cause.

Dr Sheldon said: "It's been really emotional. We've all had a tough year including those working with the NHS.

"After the year we've all had, it's an amazing way to spend time with people outdoors."

Spectators watching the NCFC legends v NHS staff match at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth in memory of Mike Sutton. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Saunders will be committing more of his time to raising awareness of dementia. It is a cause close to his heart as his mother now suffers with the disease.

Dr Rupert Talboys a GP at East Norfolk Medical Practice, scored a goal against Norwich City legends. - Credit: James Weeds

Dr Rupert Talboys, a GP at East Norfolk Medical Practice, said: "It was a great game and for a great cause.

"It's been fantastic to see so many people come out to support it.

"The game was very intense. I've never played in a match like this.

"There were so many ex-pros and some real legends, so it was tough, but great fun.

"I scored just as soon as I got on the pitch. I was still adjusting, but it just fell in front of me."

Matthew McComas, a domestic assistant at James Paget University Hospital, was part of the NHS Heroes team. - Credit: James Weeds

Matthew McComas, a domestic assistant at James Paget University Hospital, said: "It was an absolutely brilliant day.

"It was great to have a day out like this after such a long time indoors.

"It would have been amazing to have scored at least one more, but we came to fundraise, increase awareness of dementia and have fun.

"And we did all three."

The NCFC legends v NHS staff match taking place in memory of Mike Sutton at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Players from the legends team:

Adrian Forbes

Ruel Fox

Rob Newman

Mike Milligan

Matthew Metcalf

Farke Knight

Stephen Blackett

Darren Huckerby

Grant Holt

Tom Casey

George Sutton

James Sutton

Harry Sutton

Frankie Sutton

Chris Sutton

Ollie Sutton

The NCFC legends v NHS staff match taking place in memory of Mike Sutton at Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Players for the NHS Heroes team:

Barry Crane

James Mitchell

Adam Clarke

Ben Flaxman

Shaun Barnes

Gary Beresford

Rickey Beresford

Liam Beresford

Matthew McComas

Carl Logan

Jordan Buckenham

Melvyn Hilsdon

Kevin Miller

Gary Ingram

Rupert Talboys

Lewis Muffett

Mark Cammock

Lee Flynn

Neil Hacon

Craig Lewis

