Norwich City bring Christmas cheer to children in hospital
PUBLISHED: 20:03 11 December 2018
Norwich City FC
It was a case of Christmas come early for a number of youngsters at a Norfolk hospital who met their footballing heroes.
A handful of Norwich City players visited the children on the wards at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, on Tuesday afternoon to hand out goody bags and to spread the festive cheer.
Teemu Pukki, Jordan Rhodes, Marco Stiepermann and Louis Thompson spent the afternoon signing autographs, posing for photographs with children and distributing various Norwich City themed presents from the club’s shop.
Star striker Teemu Pukki said he was delighted to be able to put a smile on the youngsters’ faces.
He said: “It is obviously really nice to see the kids so happy that we are here and it also gives us something, seeing people so happy.
“Obviously it is important to give something to the people around the club and the city because they keep supporting us.”
The annual Christmas visit is funded by the Norwich City first team squad to mark the brilliant work the hospital does for children’s care in Norfolk.