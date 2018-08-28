Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Norwich City bring Christmas cheer to children in hospital

PUBLISHED: 20:03 11 December 2018

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Louis Thompson, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Louis Thompson, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich City FC

It was a case of Christmas come early for a number of youngsters at a Norfolk hospital who met their footballing heroes.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FC

A handful of Norwich City players visited the children on the wards at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, on Tuesday afternoon to hand out goody bags and to spread the festive cheer.

Teemu Pukki, Jordan Rhodes, Marco Stiepermann and Louis Thompson spent the afternoon signing autographs, posing for photographs with children and distributing various Norwich City themed presents from the club’s shop.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes Picture: Norwich City FC

Star striker Teemu Pukki said he was delighted to be able to put a smile on the youngsters’ faces.

He said: “It is obviously really nice to see the kids so happy that we are here and it also gives us something, seeing people so happy.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes, left, and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes, left, and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FC

“Obviously it is important to give something to the people around the club and the city because they keep supporting us.”

The annual Christmas visit is funded by the Norwich City first team squad to mark the brilliant work the hospital does for children’s care in Norfolk.

Other News

Gallery Norwich City bring Christmas cheer to children in hospital

11 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Louis Thompson, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann Picture: Norwich City FC

It was a case of Christmas come early for a number of youngsters at a Norfolk hospital who met their footballing heroes.

A chat and a cuppa to tackle loneliness at our county’s libraries

21 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
Just A Cuppa at Cromer Library. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Libraries around Norfolk are inviting people in for free tea and a friendly chat to help combat loneliness.

Norfolk teen meets idol Ed Sheeran who inspired him to take up performing

17:56 Joseph Norton
Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

For one 16-year-old boy from Norfolk, Thursday, December 6 started like any other weekday.

Deferred motion for council to provide free sanitary products back on the agenda

16:22 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Photo: Andy Darnell

A delayed motion looking to reduce period poverty in the Great Yarmouth borough is to be discussed once more by councillors.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Yesterday, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Yesterday, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Yesterday, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Former model who suffered stroke which left her paralysed stands for the first time in 15 years

Yesterday, 16:38 Joseph Norton
From left, Centre 81 staff member Lynn Judd with Rose Puxley and Ference Setet, who helped her stand for the first time since her stroke. Picture: Centre 81

Tears of joy streamed down the face of staff members who watched the magical moment a woman, who was left paralysed by a stroke, stood on her own two feet for the first time in 15 years.

Read more
Gorleston

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy