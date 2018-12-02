Search

Advanced search

Under construction! Norwich Ice Rink assembly begins in Castle Mall Gardens

PUBLISHED: 08:17 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:18 04 December 2018

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

Get ready to glide into winter with Norwich Ice Rink!

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens.

The floor has been laid and the marquee is up, with the ice set to be placed and frozen over the next week.

Malcolm Powles, from Victoria Marquees, said: “We love bringing Norwich Ice Rink to life as it’s different to everything else we do.

“This is the biggest marquee we have ever built at 648sqm, we try to make it look more spectacular every year and 2018’s will be bigger and better than ever.”

The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail NicholsonThe Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

People will be able to skate from Friday December 14 to Sunday January 6 from 10am-9pm with the only planned closures being Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

For more information and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

Other News

Under construction! Norwich Ice Rink assembly begins in Castle Mall Gardens

08:17 Abigail Nicholson
The Eastern Daily Press Ice Rink, sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, opens next week and builders are hard at work constructing a winter wonderland in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Get ready to glide into winter with Norwich Ice Rink!

Updated Frost and ice on Norfolk’s roads

06:57 Daniel Hickey
Icy roads near Stalham last December.

Norfolk has woken up to frosty and icy roads this morning.

‘I now have my life back’: Grandfather’s painkiller plea as health bosses tackle opioid awareness

06:00 Reece Hanson
Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG have launched thier #OpioidAware campaign. PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

A grandfather who “religiously” relied on a cocktail of prescribed drugs to get through the day has spoken of his relief at getting his life back.

Video Pupils from Norfolk school set to compete in finals of national literary quiz for kids

20 minutes ago Donna-Louise Bishop
The Norfolk Regional Heat Kids’ Lit Quiz took place at Neatherd High School on Wednesday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A team of literary whizzes from Norfolk are heading to London to battle it out in the finals of the national Kids’ Lit Quiz competition.

Most Read

Urine soaked mattresses at care home rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC, but staff ‘doing their best’

Yesterday, 16:52 Liz Coates
The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home where mattresses were getting soaked through to the base with urine has been put into special measures.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

Yesterday, 09:14 Liz Coates
The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face in Gorleston High Street.

Read more

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist is bailed again

Yesterday, 09:52 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man has been released on bail for a second time following the death of a young motorcyclist in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Peugeot

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Sunday, December 2, 2018 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Plan for 15 new homes in blooming Broads village draws concerns

Yesterday, 15:54 Liz Coates
The parcel of land in Pound Lane which has been earmarked for homes Picture: Google Maps

A village famous for its flowers is trying to nip in the bud the efforts of a housing developer targeting a triangle of land.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy