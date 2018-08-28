Quiz

QUIZ: Norwich Ice Rink in numbers

With the Norwich Ice Rink now open, would you like to know more about the facts and figures behind the scenes?

The rink is up and running for its third year in Castle Mall Gardens. But how much do you know about the figures behind the rink itself and the history of the sport?

The EDP and Evening News ice rink, sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, is bigger and better than ever before with more space per person on the ice.

Due to the rink’s increased size of 420sqm, 40pc more skaters will be allowed on the rink per hour.

Underneath the rink there will be 5.2 miles of piping that will run 5,000 litres of ice-cold glycol under the ice to keep it frozen.

Slots are on the hour, every hour and include 15 minutes for taking skates on and off.

Around 31,000 litres of water is used to create the ice, which will see people skating up until Sunday January 6.

A mighty 3840 jubilee clips will be in place at the rink to hold the marquee in place.

Throughout the festive season, cooling units will run for 1680 hours to keep the ice in perfect condition. The rink must be kept at -12 degrees.

Tickets are sold at the rink where availability allows, but booking online is recommended to avoid disappointment as sessions frequently sell out.

Tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

For more Norwich Ice Rink information, tickets and updates, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

Ice skating facts you may not have known:

• The first ever mechanically frozen ice rink was opened by John Gamgee in a tent within a gentleman’s club, in Chelsea, on 7 January 1876.

• The largest ice skating pinwheel was achieved by 84 people from Trafford Youth Synchronised Ice Skating Teams at Altrincham Ice Rink in Cheshire, on 21 July 2012.

• The longest ice skating trail measures at 18.63 miles and it is the naturally frozen Lake Windermere Whiteway, in Canada.

• The fastest spin on ice skates is 342 RPM and was achieved by Olivia Oliver (Canada) in Warsaw, Poland, on 19 January 2015.

• The most continuous upright spins on ice skates on one foot is 115 by Lucinda Ruh (Switzerland) at Chelsea Piers Sky Rink, New York, USA on 3 April 2003.

• The figure skating events at the Winter Olympic games were held in indoors for the first time in 1960 at the VII games held in Squaw Valley, California, USA.