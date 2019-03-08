Man to face trial over dangerous driving incident

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink driving.

Felix Rooney, 33, of Gapton Hall, Great Yarmouth will face trial in relation to an incident in the Gapton Hall Road area of the town on Monday (September 16).

He appeared on Wednesday (September 18) at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Applying to the court to remand Mr Rooney in custody, prosecutor Colette Harper outlined the case.

The trial was sent to Norwich Crown Court, with the next hearing listed for October 16.

Mr Rooney was remanded in custody.