Marathon man shows dedication to Gorleston landmark
- Credit: Craig Cathcpole
A Norwich man will be running the distance of the London Marathon around a Gorleston landmark.
Craig Catchpole will run a loop of 26.2 miles around Gorleston Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, October 3.
Mr Catchpole will be picking up the pace in an attempt to raise £400 for the historic building, which he says is "the most beautiful".
The marathon man first came across Gorleston Pavilion in 2007.
"It was and still is such a stunning building," Mr Catchpole said.
You may also want to watch:
""Don't let jewels like this in Norfolk go to ruin, so help me and my fellow fundraisers build a massive total.
"Every penny counts."
Most Read
- 1 Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?
- 2 'Book dates and toasties': Town's new café has successful start
- 3 Investigation after teenage girl verbally abused by man in car
- 4 'It's a big pain' - Third river crossing work leaves businessman frustrated
- 5 Seaside funfair set to carry on despite objections
- 6 Covid cases rise by a fifth in borough
- 7 New plans for secure dog walking field off A149
- 8 Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why
- 9 Two medieval ovens found under former golf course
- 10 Banksy cocktail with Yarmouth twist pays tribute to graffiti artist
Alex Youngs, the charity trustee at Gorleston Pavilion, said: "It's so lovely as Craig has been a big part of theatre life for years.
"We are so grateful for him helping us raise funds and awareness of our five-year plan.
"It's going to be a lovely day."
Craig's Virgin Money page can be found here.