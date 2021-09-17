News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Marathon man shows dedication to Gorleston landmark

James Weeds

Published: 12:13 PM September 17, 2021   
Craig Catchpole in the London Marathon

Craig Catchpole will be running the virtual London Marathon around Gorleston this October. - Credit: Craig Cathcpole

A Norwich man will be running the distance of the London Marathon around a Gorleston landmark.

Craig Catchpole will run a loop of 26.2 miles around Gorleston Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, October 3.

Gorleston Pavilion

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre in 2021. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Trust

Mr Catchpole will be picking up the pace in an attempt to raise £400 for the historic building, which he says is "the most beautiful".

The marathon man first came across Gorleston Pavilion in 2007.

"It was and still is such a stunning building," Mr Catchpole said.

""Don't let jewels like this in Norfolk go to ruin, so help me and my fellow fundraisers build a massive total.

"Every penny counts."

Gorleston Pavilion today.

Gorleston Pavilion in 2021. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Trust

Alex Youngs, the charity trustee at Gorleston Pavilion, said: "It's so lovely as Craig has been a big part of theatre life for years.

"We are so grateful for him helping us raise funds and awareness of our five-year plan.

"It's going to be a lovely day."

Craig's Virgin Money page can be found here.

