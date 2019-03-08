Man jailed for 5 years for supplying drugs in Yarmouth

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for five years after being convicted of supplying Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Sean Kemp, 27, of Temple Road, Norwich, appeared at the city's crown court on Monday (June 10) where he was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs cocaine and heroin.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kemp was sentenced to a further two years for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was also sentenced to eight months to run concurrently for dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and obstructing a police officer.

Kemp was disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years.

