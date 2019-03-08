Video

WATCH: Drivers take wrong side of village's main road to avoid 'dangerous' flooding

A car driving through the deep pool of water which builds up on the corner of Norwich Road in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Concerned residents are avoiding a village's main road after persistent flooding saw drivers taking evasive action by using the wrong side of the road.

People in Acle have been warned if the problems on the corner of Norwich Road persist, it will only be a matter of time before a serious accident happens.

Following periods of heavy rain, cars can been seen driving on the right-hand side of the road to avoid the deep pool of water which builds up outside of St Edmund Church.

Other drivers, including Tony Cox, have decided to find a alternative route through the village.

Mr Cox said: "The flooding really is quite dangerous especially for those drivers who aren't aware of the problem.

"If it's been raining I don't even try to go that way through the village."

Norfolk County Council is responsible for maintaining the road and said it is aware of the issues.

Last Wednesday, the authority arranged for a tanker to pump away excess water which had built up following a spell of heavy rain.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, said: "The cause of the flooding has been identified and we are working with our contractor to find a long-term fix.

"The work required will take some time to arrange so we appreciate the patience of residents as we work towards a solution."

Vice chair of Acle Parish Council, Barry Coveley, said the issues with flooding on the road have been ongoing for a number of years.

"Something really does need to be done because it is an accident waiting to happen," he said.

"It has been a problem for several years but as a parish council we are limited in what we can do."

Peter Cater has lived in the village for 40 years but said he won't walk along the passage of road between The Street and Norwich Road because of the risk of getting splashed by water.

He said: "All it takes is a car to go too fast through the puddle and you'll get drenched.

"It's not fair to ask people to stop using a main route through a village because of a problem like this."

Residents have called on Norfolk County Council to make fixing the issue a priority but believe flood warning signs should be put up in the meantime.