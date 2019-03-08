'You can't rely on them' - commuters fed up with 'frequent' cancellations on busy train line

Commuters who use the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line say they are fed up with the regular cancellations. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

A number of fed up commuters have said they can't rely on catching the train on one of the region's busiest lines due to the "frequent" cancellations they are faced with.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Reeve, 21, from Great Yarmouth, uses the Great Yarmouth to Norwich line when travelling down to London. Picture: Jack Reeve Jack Reeve, 21, from Great Yarmouth, uses the Great Yarmouth to Norwich line when travelling down to London. Picture: Jack Reeve

Passengers travelling on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line have been struck with a number of cancellations this week.

But for many commuters this comes as no surprise with many resorting to using other forms of transport to make the journey due to the unreliability of trains.

Jack Reeve, 21, from Great Yarmouth uses the train line when he travels down to London.

He said: "I only use the trains when I have to because you can't rely on them.

"I live near to the train station and I would like to use them more but there's too many cancellations.

"I work in Norwich but I drive there because I'd be worried about turning up late if I used the trains."

A train fault has been the cause of the majority of cancellations on the train line this week.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said it had been left with a shortage of diesel trains for rural routes after two trains were damaged by hitting a tree and vandalism.

The spokesman said: "We're very sorry for Norwich and Great Yarmouth customers who have been inconvenienced by cancellations.

You may also want to watch:

"Fortunately, new trains are due to come into service on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line this summer, which should improve train reliability and service for our customers.

"Despite the recent cancellations, last month we have seen punctuality on the line improve, with 93.4pc of trains running on time."

Latest figures reveal commuters have been disrupted by almost 4,500 train delays on the line between Norwich and Great Yarmouth since 2015.

Technical fleet delays - a problem with the train which prevents it being able to move - have been the main cause of disruption across the last four years accounting for 790 delays.

Member of the East Norfolk Transport Users Association Steve Hewitt described the train service as "really poor".

"Passengers are hit with frequent delays which is a great shame," he said.

"We are constantly pushing Greater Anglia for improvements because the service is really poor."

Mr Hewitt said he hopes the introduction of new trains later this year will reduce the cancellation rate.

Oliver Steward, 32, who travels on the Great Yarmouth line described the service as "rubbish".