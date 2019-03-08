Nostalgia

Stunning pictures show Great Yarmouth Racecourse down the years

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. A dead-heat in the 4.30 Southtown Handicap Plate at Great Yarmouth, between Mr. J. A. J. Waugh's Passport and Mr. R. Midwood's Running Shoes. Dated 24 August 1966 Photograph C9946

For more than three centuries, racegoers have flocked to Great Yarmouth in their droves.

Leslie Crowther presenting whip to jockey - Joe Mercer at Great Yarmouth races pic taken 26th august 1970 m14715-36a Leslie Crowther presenting whip to jockey - Joe Mercer at Great Yarmouth races pic taken 26th august 1970 m14715-36a

The town's racing heritage is believed to date back to 1715, with the original racecourse near to the Nelson's Monument at South Denes.

With the development of the railways, and under mounting pressure from the town's growing fishing industry, the racecourse opened its current North Denes site in 1920.

The racecourse is one of only a few in England to feature a straight mile.

Racing at the venue has ended for the remainer of 2019, bringing the curtain down on 23 thrilling fixtures, with the first meeting of 2020 set for Tuesday, April 21.

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Photo finish at Yarmouth races. 'Good Courage' and 'Tattenham Fair' (owned by Mr. Albert Botton of Yarmouth Pleasure Beach) neck and neck. 'Good Courage' got the verdict. Dated July 1973 Photograph C9903 Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Photo finish at Yarmouth races. 'Good Courage' and 'Tattenham Fair' (owned by Mr. Albert Botton of Yarmouth Pleasure Beach) neck and neck. 'Good Courage' got the verdict. Dated July 1973 Photograph C9903

With further meetings scheduled monthly until the season finale in October, the racecourse is set to welcome thousands to the town once again next year.

One of the highlights of the racing calendar remains the September Eastern Festival.

Great Yarmouth Races 5.6.97 Photo: Archant Library Great Yarmouth Races 5.6.97 Photo: Archant Library

The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, 1 June 1994. Picture: Archant Library The first horse race of the year at Great Yarmouth, 1 June 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Races, 5th July 1995. Photo: Archant Library Great Yarmouth Races, 5th July 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Sport - Horse Racing Crowds at Great Yarmouth races Dated 4th August 1955 Photogragh C1006 Sport - Horse Racing Crowds at Great Yarmouth races Dated 4th August 1955 Photogragh C1006

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Looking down from the top of the County Stand in Tattersalls Enclosure at Yarmouth Racecourse as race-goers see the entries for the first race of the June Meeting, parade in the Paddock Ring for the 2.30 'Fee Farm Plate' race. Dated 23 June 1965 Photograph C9268 Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Looking down from the top of the County Stand in Tattersalls Enclosure at Yarmouth Racecourse as race-goers see the entries for the first race of the June Meeting, parade in the Paddock Ring for the 2.30 'Fee Farm Plate' race. Dated 23 June 1965 Photograph C9268

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Yarmouth Races, July meeting first day. Dated 10 July 1963 Photograph C9273 Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Yarmouth Races, July meeting first day. Dated 10 July 1963 Photograph C9273

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Entries for one of the races parade in Tattersall's Enclosure Ring at Yarmouth. Dated reprint from 1963 Photograph C9296 Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Entries for one of the races parade in Tattersall's Enclosure Ring at Yarmouth. Dated reprint from 1963 Photograph C9296

Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. The Magdalen Estate Handicap Stakes at Yarmouth. Dated 17 August 1967 Photograph C9298 Sport - Horse Racing Great Yarmouth Racecourse. The Magdalen Estate Handicap Stakes at Yarmouth. Dated 17 August 1967 Photograph C9298

