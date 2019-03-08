Great Yarmouth and Gorleston beaches through the decades
PUBLISHED: 15:45 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 11 August 2019
Long lazy days on the beach are how many people think of Great Yarmouth.
And while the styles of swimwear and flavours of ice-cream may have changed over the years, the pleasures of the beach have mostly remained the same.
A series of photos from our archives shows the beaches at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston over the decades.
There are the young women from the big Norwich employer Jarrolds, taken to the coast for a day out.
Crowds on Gorleston beach.
A family playing cricket on the sand.
And a father with a haircut straight from the 1990s smiling with his kids for the camera.
People have been coming to Great Yarmouth and Gorleston for decades to enjoy the pleasures of the beach.
While some locals talk about the towns' problems, most visitors love the seafront attractions.
Some return year after year, with couples taking their kids the way their parents had taken them decades before.
The nostalgia is part of the appeal.
It's what keeps people coming back.
