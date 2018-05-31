Search

Zebra crossing to be installed in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:52 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 19 March 2020

A zebra crossing is to be installed across Nottingham Way, next to its junction with Middlegate Road, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Part of a road in Great Yarmouth will close for two weeks as a zebra crossing is installed.

The white lines will cross Nottingham Way next to its junction with Middlegate Road, with the work due to begin on Monday (March 23) and finish on April 3.

Norfolk County Council has said the coronavirus pandemic has not yet meant the job will need to be postponed.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our contractors are still working and delivering schemes as planned but we are taking things day by day and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Nottingham Way will close from its junction with King Street for 85 metres.

Motorists will be diverted via South Quay, Friars Lane, King Street and Nottingham Way, and vice-versa.

The work, costing £90,000 and funded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnerships Local Growth Fund, will also include replacing part of a lay-by with a grass verge, the installation of nine bollards and pavement resurfacing.

