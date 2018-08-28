Search

Norfolk school praised by Ofsted for development of ‘disengaged’ pupils following transformation from inadequate rating

PUBLISHED: 09:37 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:37 12 December 2018

Staff members at Novaturient School celebrate there good Ofsted rating. Picture: Novaturient School

A Norfolk school has been praised by Ofsted for their development of “disengaged” pupils following its transformation from being an inadequate school.

Novaturient School in Great Yarmouth which teaches children aged 11 to 16 with emotional and behavioural difficulties has won back the approval of Ofsted inspectors who rated it good in all areas as well as overall.

The school which has 12 students has undergone a radical improvement including a name change since it was rated inadequate at its last inspection in October 2016.

Headteacher of the school formerly called Copperfield, Sally Alden, said it has been on a massive journey over the past two years.

The watchdog was impressed by the improvement in the quality of teaching since the last inspection and said all pupils who left the school at the end of key stage 4 in 2017 and 2018 achieved nationally recognised qualifications in english and maths.

The report recognised pupils joined the school with a wide range of complex needs but highlighted the hard work staff put in to ensure children feel welcome.

The inspectors who visited the school in October did find the school needed to establish a wider, permanent staff team of subject specialists though. Mrs Alden said: “I am really proud of the team and the students for all their hard work.

“We are a small school with great potential that is now demonstrating a positive reputation in breaking down barriers that had previously affected behaviour and progression.”

In its previous inspection, Ofsted inspectors found pupils made expected rather than good progress and the arrangements to safeguard children were not effective.

